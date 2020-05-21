DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the person or people who injured two teen-age males in a drive-by shooting in that city Wednesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Fowler, where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg and later a 16-year-old boy also shot in the leg.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
As they investigated, police learned that the teens had been in the 1600 block of East Fairchild when a vehicle drove by and opened fired on a group of which they were a part.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.