DANVILLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on East Main Street that injured three women.
According to a police report, at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving east in the 500 block of East Main when someone fired shots from inside.
The shots hit three Danville women, ages 22, 23 and 35. None of their injuries were life-threatening; two of the victims were able to drive themselves to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The investigation into the incident continues, and police encourage anyone with information to call 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.