CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was shot in the leg in an early-morning drive-by incident.
According to Champaign police, the 32-year-old victim was outside his home in the 700 block of Sherwood Terrace around 2 a.m. today when a vehicle approached, and a subject known to the victim opened fire before driving away. The victim said he and the suspect had argued earlier in the night.
The victim was shot in the left leg and was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries or property damage have been confirmed, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.