URBANA — Two drivers — both men — were injured Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 that resulted in one being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage, Illinois State Police report.
The allegedly drunk driver was traveling west — against traffic — in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near Lincoln Avenue at about 1:08 a.m., when he collided with the other, who was driving east in the left lane, at Milepost 183, police said.
Both men were taken to an area hospital. The driver charged with DUI sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The other man’s injuries were deemed by authorities not to be life threatening.
Both vehicles involved, a 2009 Mitsubishi sedan and a 2007 Saturn sedan, were heavily damaged, police said.