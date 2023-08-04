URBANA — An area man with no permanent address tied to a check theft, washing and forgery scheme has been sentenced to five years in prison.
After Nicholas Albright, 33, finishes his prison term for a forgery he committed in July 2022, he will then begin four years of probation for possessing a stolen car in April 2022.
Judge Roger Webber said he wanted Albright to have ample time to take advantage of drug treatment in prison and the community to address an entrenched drug addiction that was the apparent impetus for his crimes.
Albright pleaded guilty in March in two different cases. Webber’s sentence Friday came after he heard extensive evidence from Urbana police Detective Ken Sprague about Albright’s involvement in the theft of checks from mailboxes.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher, Sprague testified that between February 2022 and March 2023, there were about 1,000 different reports countywide of checks being stolen from blue U.S. mailboxes, then subsequently altered to reflect different payees and sometimes different amounts.
He said he found at least 18 to 20 victims linked directly to Albright, some of whom were elderly people on fixed incomes.
In September of 2022, Sprague said he was watching a house in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, where it was suspected that drugs were being sold and stolen goods were being fenced.
On Sept. 11, a U-Haul van that had been painted over pulled up and when it left the property, Sprague followed it. That van sped away at 60 to 70 mph, he said, in a residential area where the speed limit is 30.
After pursuing the van for about seven blocks, Sprague said he stopped following it because of the risk of danger to the public. Near the intersection of Delaware and Cottage Grove avenues, Sprague found the van with no one in it but did find a phone inside for which he obtained a search warrant. Sprague confirmed that the phone was Albright’s and dumped its contents.
He found several text threads with others beginning around April 2022 about stealing checks, “washing” them in order to alter the payee and amount, using printers for that, and creating multiple forms of fake identification to be able to cash them at area businesses.
Also found on Albright’s phone were several photographs of stolen checks and how they appeared before and after being altered. There was also a photo of a mailbox key like postal carriers use to open the blue U.S. mailboxes.
Some of the texts referred to Albright needing checks cashed so he could get money for methamphetamine and heroin.
Sprague testified he also listened to hundreds of hours of jail calls that Albright made to others. In some he offered guidance on how to alter and cash checks so that friends could post bond for him.
Later in September, Sprague said he did a court-authorized search of the East Michigan Avenue home where Albright was staying and found forged checks, including some belonging to a campus landlord, diaries and two printers.
On cross-examination by Albright’s attorney, George Vargas, Sprague confirmed that Albright has a significant history of drug addiction and that no one was physically harmed by any of his check thefts and altering.
Vargas also referred to the “cabal of individuals” Albright was working with who assisted him.
Arguing for a prison term with drug treatment, Fletcher conceded that Albright’s crimes were financial but added “they are property crimes that place a significant burden on the community as a whole.”
While Albright was cashing checks for thousands of dollars, he was apparently not using any of the money to support his three children under the age of 14 for whom he owed about $10,000 in unpaid child support, Fletcher argued.
Fletcher noted that Albright told a probation officer he had been drinking for more than half his life, smoking cannabis since age 9, using cocaine since age 16, and more recently, methamphetamine and heroin.
In the last three years, Albright told the officer, he had about 20 friends die of drug overdoses, which should have been a motivating factor for him to get his addiction in check.
“No words out of the court’s mout are going to incentivize treatment for him,” said Fletcher.
But Vargas noted that Albright, who is currently serving a three-year prison term from Douglas County for escape, is ready to change.
“He is 33 and a drug addict. He didn’t rob, rape or shoot anybody. His actions did not result in anyone getting injured,” said Vargas. “Obviously, his addiction is doing this.”
Vargas asked the judge to give him a community-based sentence to get treatment.
Webber agreed that Albright’s crimes are directly related to his addiction but said his “lengthy, ongoing, relatively complex scheme to steal, alter and present forged checks … is deterrable, even for drug addicts.”
He allowed Albright’s prison term to run concurrent with the sentence he’s serving for escape.