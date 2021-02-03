URBANA - A Rantoul man with a lengthy criminal history found with guns and methamphetamine in an Urbana apartment has been charged with multiple felonies.
If convicted of the most serious, Lawrence T. Lillard, 38, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Laurel Drive, faces six to 30 years in prison.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the Street Crimes Task Force, said in January officers investigated allegations that Lillard was selling drugs from an apartment in the 1800 block of Oliver Drive in Urbana.
They had enough information to obtain a search warrant from a judge that they served Tuesday. Griffet said officers stopped Lillard when he left the apartment and found a small amount of heroin in his hand.
They took him back to the apartment, where an adult woman and a juvenile were.
A search turned up 48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 grams of heroin, about 6 grams of cocaine, four digital scales, $2,215 cash, a pistol with its serial number missing, and a second handgun that the woman said belonged to her.
On Wednesday, the state’s attorney’s office filed nine counts against Lillard alleging he is an armed habitual criminal, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture or delivery of heroin, manufacture or delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Five of the counts are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years. Three are Class 1 felonies and one is a Class 2 felony.
After hearing about Lillard’s prior convictions for theft, criminal damage to property, burglary and possession with intent to deliver cannabis dating to 1999, Judge Adam Dill set bond for him at $500,000.
Lillard was told to be back in court March 23.