URBANA — A Champaign man who had successfully completed drug court has been charged with allegedly possessing drugs for sale.
Gary D. Epps, 64, who listed an address in the 800 block of Crescent Drive, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, Class 1 felonies, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A Champaign police report said officers had obtained a search warrant for Epps’s home and found him Thursday in a vehicle.
Police found on him 17 bags of heroin with suspected fentanyl weighing 10 grams; two bags of crack cocaine weighing almost 10 grams; and $1,972 cash.
In his home they found about three ounces of cannabis and prescription pills.
Epps has several prior convictions dating to 1980 for theft, burglary, aggravated battery, illegal dumping and aggravated driving under the influence.
Court records show he had been sentenced to drug court in January 2019 for an aggravated DUI for which he was arrested in March 2018. He successfully completed drug court in October 2020 and was discharged from probation in June 2021.
Judge Adam Dill set Epps’ bond at $5,000 and ordered him to be back in court Jan. 25.
If convicted of the more serious drug charges he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 30 years in prison.