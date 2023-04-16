URBANA — In her 32 years, Kayla Reifsteck has had a whole lot of life experiences, most of them negative.
Some even made headlines — most notably, the kidnapping of her six-month-old daughter in 2015 by the child’s father, and six years later, her setting fire to the place she lived in with an abusive partner.
Her daughter was left in a flooded soybean field by a man now in prison until 2033. Following the baby’s miraculous rescue 15 hours later, that child now lives with another relative along with two other siblings that Reifsteck gave birth to before the age of 25.
By age 30, Reifsteck had brought another two children into the world, conceived at a time when she was addicted to methamphetamine.
A self-described “open book,” Reifsteck wanted to share her life’s low points with The News-Gazette in hopes of showing others feeling trapped by addiction that there is a way out.
She found her exit with the help of Champaign County’s drug court and, on Monday, will graduate along with one other man from the difficult program, two years after entering.
Where would she be without it? “Dead or in prison.”
“I’m learning now at 32 how to have discipline, go to work, finish my school assignments and mind my anger. Once you start leading that kind of life, you don’t think there’s anything else out there for you,” she said.
She’s glad she was wrong about that.
‘I felt trapped’
Reifsteck was using drugs for most of her 20s, before and after the births of her older three children. Her mother, who she said was “so loving, and taught me so much about life and people,” was also a user.
“Her being an addict helped prepare me for the life I ended up leading. She was in a lot of pain. People that have a lot of pain tend to look to substances to self-medicate.”
She admits that she used men and that they used her, leading to toxic relationships.
After the 2015 kidnapping of her daughter, the Department of Children and Family Services was a part of her life.
When her mom died of a drug overdose in 2019 — Reifsteck was only 28 — that gave her an excuse to use even more drugs.
She was arrested in Douglas County that year for possession of drug paraphernalia, a result, she said, of helping a boyfriend sell meth.
About to be released from jail in Tuscola and on the cusp of reuniting with her three children, she learned that she lost the apartment she had lived in for about nine years.
“That’s when I decided to try meth. I was kind of giving up. It just so happened that DCFS did a drug screen and I tested positive and they took my kids” in December 2019.
“I was bouncing around homeless, learning everything I could to survive on the streets. Yes, I was using,” she said, adding her last visit with her children was by video in March 2020. She hasn’t spoken to them since.
In April 2020, she hooked up with another man who was a drug user, moved into his Champaign home, and almost immediately got pregnant.
“I kept trying to escape. I would leave and have nowhere to go, no family support, nowhere to stay. I wasn’t ready for rehab and didn’t have resources or support. I didn’t even have a phone or a way to pay for a phone. There was no way to be in touch with a caseworker. I would be clean for months, then have a slip. Every time I would leave, I would end up going back. I felt trapped,” she said.
Reifsteck said women who use meth are vulnerable to sexual assault because they will be awake for days at a time while high, then crash hard and sleep so soundly they may not be aware that someone is having sex with them.
“Sex trafficking is real. Rape is very common because men think ‘this is my girlfriend,’” she said.
“I went into labor with the twins on December 17, 2020. They were taken from me at the hospital,” she said. Their biological father was present — the only time he saw the children. His rights to them have been terminated.
“That obviously messed me up. I started taking a lot of drugs,” she said. “We were hungry, broke, not eating, just doing a lot of drugs. I was a zombie, barely coherent.”
Two months later, she and the children’s father got into a physical fight during which he tried to strangle her and was arrested.
Ticket to drug courtFive days later, she hit her proverbial “rock-bottom,” opening the door to help.
Alone in the Champaign house that she had shared with the father of the twins, Reifsteck was in a dark place.
“I was on drugs and had sleep deprivation, which led to paranoid delusions and psychosis. I was trying to eradicate all the evil and negative energy that had taken place in that house,” she said.
She started a fire in a bedroom.
“I set the fire on Feb. 28. I got arrested March 21,” she said.
Going to jail that time was one of the best things to happen to her, she said.
“It was amazing. I was so happy. The first week, going through psychosis, being angry about being in jail wasn’t great. I had a spiritual awakening in jail. I accepted God. It was life-changing. I was happy to have three meals a day. For two years, I didn’t know where food was coming from,” she said.
Even though she was incarcerated during COVID-19 and on lockdown for 10 days when she first entered, she said other female inmates shared food with her that they had purchased from the commissary since she had no cash on her books.
After about two months in jail, she was assessed for drug court and within two weeks of being found eligible, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted residential arson and was sentenced to four years of probation, to include drug court.
She was one of only a few people being admitted to the specialty program since COVID-19 had slowed the judicial process for scores of people.
She went from jail to in-patient treatment at Rosecrance in Champaign.
“Rosecrance was like summer camp. It was the best experience of my life. It was like a luxury hotel. I was so happy for the food. The food was amazing. The staff was amazing,” she said.
“We got to go outside, play kickball, go on walks. Exercise really helps release the endorphins. We went on smoke breaks,” she said, adding she has since kicked that 15-year habit.
Willing to learn, falterReifsteck said she was psyched to learn all she could about addiction so she could get better.
“Substance abuse treatment is vital in being able to sustain sobriety. You have to be ready and willing and open to the information and really want to absorb it,” she said.
After completing her month of in-patient care, Reifsteck said Rosecrance paid for her to stay in a hotel because she had nowhere to live.
“I personally don’t think that’s the best idea. I ended up drinking. I didn’t realize at that time I should stay away from anyone who drank. That’s one of the main things that causes people to go back to that life,” she said.
“You have to experience the mistakes first-hand to learn the lesson. You can teach it and preach it all day. I was absorbing the information but I had to find out for myself,” she said.
On one of her early weekly Monday visits to drug court, she tested positive for alcohol and Judge Randy Rosenbaum put her back in jail, where she promptly contracted COVID-19.
“I didn’t have a sober living environment and I had burned my bridge with the hotel I’d been in because I smoked in the room,” she said.
That sanction ended up stretching into three weeks in jail until a friend let her move in.
A couple months later, in October 2021, she voluntarily signed away her parental rights to her three older children, accepting the advice of attorneys and DCFS officials that doing so would help her regain custody of her twins, who were not yet a year old and in foster care.
“I relapsed. But only for one night,” she said, adding that she confessed the transgression to the drug court team right away.
“They are not used to people telling on themselves. They cut me a little break,” she said.
“A relapse can really wake you up. It’s like a slap in the face. Once you realize there are better options, and you can actually do it,” that really helps, she said.
The prospect of winning back her twins sharpened her focus.
Eyes forwardShe’s also gotten a job, thanks to a fellow drug court client who recommended her to their boss. Reifsteck said the boss has been great to give her the time off to attend drug court and take care of other sobriety-related work.
“I have a LINK card and rental assistance. The twins are still in the day care they were at with the foster family. (The foster parents) are amazing. I still talk to them. They are the best support system I’ve ever had in my entire life. They got them on a schedule,” she said of her now 2-year-olds.
“That’s the major reason I’ve been able to maintain. I just follow the schedule. It makes parenting so much less stressful.”
Being a good mom and helping others similarly situated are her goals now.
“I prayed to God to let me get drug court and I promised him I would be a star student if he got me in.”
“I’ve taken extra classes. I try to help out with other clients, take them to meetings. I got financial aid and I went to school in social work. I want to work with addicts … in rehab, recovery and halfway houses,” she said.
“I’ve never been in a good place until now. I needed to go through everything I went through to get to the mindset I’m in now,” she said.