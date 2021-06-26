URBANA - A Champaign woman who admitted she tried to burn a house where her boyfriend lived has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Kayla Reifsteck, 30, formerly of the 1700 block of Paula Drive, will have to spend at least the first year of her sentence in the county’s intensive drug court program.
Reifsteck pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted residential arson, admitting that on Feb. 28, she took steps to burn the house that she was sharing with her boyfriend, who had been arrested earlier for battering her.
Firefighters found smoke and fire in a bedroom that afternoon.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss more serious charges of residential arson and arson.
As part of her sentence, she was sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for 98 days already served.