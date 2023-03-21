URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having cocaine for sale at his home last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Derrick L. Lindsey, 47, who last lived in the 1600 block of Olympian Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
He admitted that on March 2, 2022, while on parole for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, he had about five ounces of both crack and powder cocaine in his home.
A police report said Lindsey admitted he sold cocaine daily to about 15 to 20 people.
The drugs were found in a court-authorized search of his home done by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Court records show that Lindsey had three prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all of which resulted in prison sentences for him. He also had other convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, aggravated battery, driving under suspension and driving under the influence.
Lindsey was given credit on his sentence for 384 days already served in jail.