URBANA — A Champaign man who was shot as he left his home to sell drugs faces up to 23 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.
Timothy Davis, 26, who listed addresses in the 1500 block of King’s Way and the 1100 block of North McKinley Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony.
The charge stemmed from drug activity Davis engaged in at a home in the 1700 block of West John Street, Champaign, on Nov. 14, 2018.
On that day, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said, Davis was leaving the John Street address when would-be robbers shot him, hitting him three times. Davis went back in the house and left with another person before the police arrived. He declined to tell police anything about the shooters.
In the house, police found multiple one-ounce bags of cocaine, at least one of which had Davis’ fingerprints on it, McCallum said. Police also found a handgun under a bed and ammunition in a closet.
The prosecutor said police searched the car that co-defendant Lawanda Moore, Davis’ girlfriend, used to drive him to the hospital, and found another 3 ounces of cocaine, two guns and about $6,900 cash.
Moore, 29, pleaded guilty last summer to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a loaded, uncased gun on the floorboard of the car she used to drive Davis to the hospital. She was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Although Davis is eligible for up to 30 years in prison for the Class X charge, McCallum agreed to limit his recommendation to 23 years.
McCallum also agreed to dismiss several other counts in the case to which Davis plea, and two other separate cocaine and weapons cases from 2019.
Judge Tom Difanis set Davis’s sentencing for March 24. McCallum said he expected to present evidence to try to enhance Davis’s sentence.