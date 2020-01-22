Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.