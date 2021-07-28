URBANA — A former University of Illinois student who admitted he had drugs for sale in his campus apartment last year has been sentenced to a form of probation in which he’ll get help for drug abuse.
Mason Beydoun, 21, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to deliver 112 grams of DMT, an hallucinogenic drug, that was delivered to his South Sixth Street apartment by U.S. mail from California in November.
Postal Service employees aware of the drugs enlisted the help of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who conducted a court-authorized search of Beydoun’s apartment Nov. 10. In addition to the DMT, police found about 24 doses of LSD and more than a pound of cannabis and cannabis edibles.
Charges related to the LSD and the cannabis were dismissed in return for Beydoun’s plea.
Wednesday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed a sentence of four years of probation on Beydoun, who was accepted into the Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities program, a resolution agreed to by Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah and Beydoun’s attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana.
Beckett said his client was a freshman at the UI when police found the drugs in his home, resulting in his arrest and his suspension from the UI. Beckett said Beydoun paid about $40 for the DMT that was the subject of the count to which he pleaded guilty, a Class 1 felony. He had no previous convictions.
As part of his probation he is required to participate in drug treatment and mental health treatment if recommended. He also has to perform 200 hours of public service.