URBANA - A University of Illinois student who allegedly had a variety of drugs and cannabis in his apartment that he intended to sell is due in court early next month.
Mason Beydoun, 19, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Sixth Street, Champaign, was charged earlier this week with possession with intent to deliver LSD, possession with intent to deliver DMT, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
UI police Lt. Joe McCullough said a package sent through the U.S. mail to Beydoun in November launched an investigation by U.S. postal authorities, who enlisted the aid of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Learning of the package, task force officers obtained a search warrant for Beydoun’s apartment and went there on Nov. 10 after the package had been delivered to his address.
McCullough said the package addressed to Beydoun came from Los Angeles and contained about 112 grams of DMT, which has a street value of about $11,000.
Police found it, along with several items used in the manufacture of the hallucinogenic DMT, which sells for about $100 a gram and is typically consumed in tenths of a gram by users, he said.
They also found 24 doses of LSD, enough to sustain a Class X felony charge; and more than 700 grams (1 ½ pounds) of cannabis and cannabis edibles.
Urbana attorney Steve Beckett entered his appearance for Beydoun, who was given a court date of Jan. 6 for his arraignment.
If convicted of the LSD-for-sale charge, Beydoun faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.