LODGE — One man is dead and another seriously injured as a result of a fiery head-on collision in Piatt County on Wednesday night.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn identified the man killed as Tristan Brannin, who was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Illinois State Police said the surviving driver, Justin Slade, 34, of Urbana, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday just east of Lodge on Illinois 10 at East 2150 North Road, police said.
Mr. Brannin, 23, of Weldon, died after his pickup truck was hit head-on by Slade, who was driving a Jeep.
Slade was eastbound; Mr. Brannin was headed west, police said, when Slade crossed the center line and hit the truck. The truck went into the right ditch and caught fire while Slade’s Jeep rolled over on its passenger side in the middle of the road and caught fire.
Police said Slade was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but his condition was not immediately available.
In addition to DUI, Slade was issued tickets for improper lane usage and not having insurance.