DANVILLE — In the background of Durrell Robinson’s phone call Monday morning were the sounds of his 4-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter playing around the Danville boys’ basketball coach’s chair.
“It’s never daddy’s chair,” he said with a laugh. “They just come and take over.”
The timing was fitting, though. Because Robinson, who recently finished his first season leading the Vikings’ boys’ basketball team, was discussing how he hopes the future looks for his son.
“I’m not worried about myself because I know how to respond and react,” Robinson said. “We’re hoping that things change before it’s time for our sons, our nephews (get older), and by the time they get there, hopefully the world has changed for the better.”
Robinson’s comment was made in connection to ongoing protests surrounding last week’s death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.
A peaceful protest happened Sunday in Danville, which Robinson — a 1995 Danville graduate — pointed to as “good” and “solid.” He cited video of police in Flint, Mich., walking with protesters last weekend as “a game-changer” for relations between law officials and the black community.
What Robinson and many others want to see from the latest police-associated death of a black person in the United States, however, is something Robinson said he hasn’t witnessed in prior similar situations.
“Hopefully justice will be served,” Robinson said, hours before an independent autopsy on Floyd determined he died by “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression.” A now-former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been identified as the videographed officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck, and Chauvin since has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
“You’ve seen different scenarios, situations, and it’s like they’ve committed a crime,” Robinson continued, “but because of who they are they haven’t had to receive the same punishment ... other civilians would get. So we’re just hoping justice being served will be a huge turn for the better.”
Robinson lived in Tulsa, Okla., during the 2016 police shooting death of 40-year-old black man Terence Crutcher. Robinson, while living in St. Louis at a different time, also said he visited the Ferguson, Mo., neighborhood in which 18-year-old black man Michael Brown’s 2014 police shooting death occurred.
“I’ve gotten a chance to feel those impacts on a more personal level,” Robinson said. “It’s more impactful, being a black man, for me as well.”
Robinson’s first Danville boys’ basketball squad consisted largely of black athletes. As such, he attempts to guide those teenagers in race-related matters as if they were his own sons.
“All we can do is enlighten them and try to protect them and tell them how to respond in certain situations,” Robinson said. “That’s all we care about is protecting them and making sure they do everything in their power to save themselves.”
Robinson also felt inspired when Floyd’s brother, Terrence, said Monday on “Good Morning America” that George Floyd wouldn’t have wanted people “ripping up, damaging your hometown” in response to his death.
“Hopefully ... these peaceful marches, like we did in Danville and other places,” Robinson said, “hopefully they can see more of the limelight.”