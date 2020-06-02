URBANA — Three-year-old Ned Dyer doesn’t know it now, but he’s going to have colorful stories to tell his children about their grandpa.
Like how he was sworn in as a circuit judge in a university town, during a raging pandemic when all the people watching wore masks, a day after some of the very people that his dad spent his life defending took to the streets of his hometown in rage and frustration over inequitable treatment of African-Americans by police.
Ned Dyer was one of about two dozen people invited to witness the swearing-in Monday of his father, Benjamin Wheeling “Ben” Dyer, at the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana.
Dozens of others were able to watch the event live on YouTube, thanks to the technological wizardry of Matt Difanis and his son, Gabe, offspring of Champaign County’s presiding judge, Tom Difanis.
The 38-year-old Dyer has worked in the courthouse as an assistant public defender for five years. He was selected recently to fill the vacancy created by the March retirement of Judge Jeff Ford. He began work immediately after the ceremony, preparing for civil hearings.
“It is serendipitous that on this day of our ‘new normal,’ we are swearing in a new judge,” said Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who as public defender hired Dyer as an assistant.
“I knew within minutes of meeting him that I was going to hire him,” said Rosenbaum, who said he didn’t make the offer on the spot so as not to appear “desperate.”
Monday marked the reopening of the courthouse to the public after its shutdown in mid-March for all but the most essential court business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People entering the courthouse have to keep their distance from others and wear masks. Dyer wore his as he sat several feet away from 10 other masked judges.
“This is an auspicious morning for a number of reasons,” Tom Difanis said. “The future of the courts in Champaign County begins today with the swearing-in of Ben Dyer.”
Difanis was referring to the fact that by the end of 2020, Champaign County will have at least three, and possibly four, new judges, due to retirements, including his own.
Sam Limentato, a Champaign attorney, was selected at the same time as Dyer to fill the seat of Judge Heidi Ladd. He starts July 1.
Rosenbaum praised Dyer as a “consummate professional” and noted how rare it is for a first-time judicial applicant to be chosen for a circuit judgeship.
“He’s on time. He’s prepared. He knows the law. He’s smart. He knows how to handle clients. He’s respectful to all and respected by all,” Rosenbaum said. “Everybody likes Ben.”
Rosenbaum said Dyer was blessed to be “born with the right temperament” and in North Carolina, a circumstance that has left him with a charming southern drawl that plays well with juries.
Dyer had a wealth of experience before coming to Champaign County with his lawyer wife, Katie Boyle of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in 2015. Besides son Ned, they are expecting another child later this year.
He worked as a teacher, an aide to a U.S. senator from Missouri and a law office manager before getting his degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 2012.
He also worked in private practice in Milwaukee and the Cook County state’s attorney and public defender offices.
On hand Monday was U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim of Chicago, for whom Dyer clerked for a year immediately before moving to Urbana.
“Ben is a very conscientious person who cares deeply about the law and doing justice,” said Kim, who has remained friendly with his former colleague.
Dyer thanked a long list of people, including his wife, the citizens of Champaign County who had been his clients, his colleagues in the public defender’s office and his fellow judges.
“In addition to denying my motions and overruling my objections, you have inspired me,” he joked.
He also thanked his family in North Carolina who couldn’t be present.
“My values in life are the priceless inheritance of good parenting,” he said.
Dyer plans to run for his seat in November 2022 as a Democrat.