URBANA — Will Quisenberry always heard stories about his great-aunt, Lucille Gamby, growing up. She was a straight-forward, energetic person who was more like a grandmother to him than an aunt.
For the Urbana senior, though, his own memories of the great-aunt before Alzheimer’s began to take hold are now faded memories of a young child.
As he entered his teenage years, his aunt’s memory began fading rapidly. He witnessed her lose the ability to perform simple tasks, and he saw his mother struggle with slowly losing a woman who he said was like a second mother to her.
“It took a toll on my family,” Quisenberry said.
Losing her ability to read was especially difficult for Gamby, but even as the words on the pages began to lose their meaning, books were still a place for her to find tranquility.
“Even though she got to the point where she couldn’t read,” Will’s mother, Jill Quisenberry, said, “it was still calming for her to hold a book.”
So when the mother of a fellow member of Urbana Boy Scout Troop 6 mentioned that she worked with Alzheimer’s patients and brought up the idea of therapy boards, the idea struck a chord.
“It resonated with me,” Quisenberry said. “It had an emotional connection.”
The boards, as he found out scouring Etsy and Pinterest, included items that are familiar to a person with Alzheimer’s that comfort them. They can include a wide range of materials, but Quisenberry focused on items like bolts that clicked, chain locks that fit into place and door handles.
“This project allowed them to have another couple of tools to add to the arsenal of, ‘How can they pass their time and feel less agitated?’” Jill Quisenberry said. “A lot of time there’s a need to finish something, and they don’t know what it was, so if you put a therapy board in front of an Alzheimer’s patient, they will fiddle with it, and it finishes that loop for them.”
He affixed the items to six lightweight wood boards that measured one foot by 16 inches, and he dropped them off at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.
“In the end, the final products worked great,” he said. “Even better than I expected. I was told that they’ve been used and that they’re popular.”
The project was also therapeutic to Quisenberry and his family after his great-aunt died two years ago. He looked at his Eagle Scout project as a way to commemorate her by helping people going through the same difficulties.
“He realized it would mean a lot to my uncle,” Jill Quisenberry said, “and it would be a nice way to remember her.”