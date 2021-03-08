RANTOUL — An early Monday morning blaze destroyed a Rantoul residence.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours fighting the fire at 327 S. Garrard St.
The occupants of the house were not at home.
After initially being unable to contact them, Waters said he was able to contact them later Monday morning.
Cause of the blaze is unknown.
Waters said the fire started in the basement. A chance to investigate the cause will have to wait until the basement is cleared of water.
“When we arrived, the basement was totally involved. With the type of construction it had — balloon wall construction — the fire went right up the open walls into the attic. The fire was in the attic when we arrived,” he said.
He said several additions had been made to the house. The south portion of the house was built in the ‘20s or ‘30s.
A neighboring house to the north suffered minor heat damage to the gutters. Firefighters laid down a master stream to protect that house. A nearby garage was not damaged.
It was the first fire the department has fought using its new ladder truck.
“Positioning of that truck is everything,” Waters said. “It worked out real well.”
A Rantoul police officer spotted the fire and called it in at 11:46 p.m. Firefighters cleared the scene about 4 a.m.
Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments provided mutual aid.