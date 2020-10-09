A Champaign Fire Department spokesman says cooking is to blame for an apartment fire early Friday morning.
Randy Smith says crews were called to 805 South Mattis Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. by a resident of the apartment.
Smith says firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building when they arrived on scene.
He says firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen of the apartment, but Smith says there was significant damage to that area.
Smith says the two residents of the apartment were displaced as a result of the damage, which was estimated at $8,000.
There were no injuries.