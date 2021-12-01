CHAMPAIGN - Two families are looking for alternate places to live after fire damaged their homes in west Champaign early Wednesday.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to the 500 block of South Duncan Road at 3:12 a.m. where the attached garage was on fire.
Firefighters are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire in the one-story home.
As firefighters were working on that house, they were summoned to another just four blocks away in the 900 block of South Duncan Road.
A smoke detector sounded about 3:32 a.m., alerting residents to a fire in a bedroom.
Firefighters quickly put out that fire, which they determined was caused by improperly disposed smoking materials.
No one was hurt in either fire but Smith said the occupants will have to live elsewhere for a while.