CHAMPAIGN — An early-morning shooting left a 20-year-old man dead today in Champaign, capping another violent weekend stretch.
At 12:26 a.m., Champaign police responded to the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue for the report of a shooting with injuries. Officers observed several vehicles departing the scene and individuals fleeing on foot before locating the 20-year-old with five gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Police said there was a large gathering in the parking lot area of an apartment complex prior to the shooting. Police have recovered 20 shell casings.
On Saturday afternoon, a male was shot to death in the backyard of an abandoned home in northwest Champaign.
There have been 15 homicides in Champaign in 2021, and today's was the 14th by a gun. There have been 225 shots this year.
Police ask anyone with information, especially those with security cameras who could share footage, to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can made to share the information privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.