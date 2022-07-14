CHAMPAIGN – A 34-year-old woman died from a shooting inside her own home early Thursday.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said at 5:14 a.m. officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue for a shooting with an injury.
They found the woman unresponsive and took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Lamberson said detectives are talking to the people who were present to learn exactly what happened but their preliminary investigation suggests that she was engaged in a domestic dispute with another person when a firearm was discharged and she was hit.
Lamberson characterized it as a “death investigation” as opposed to a homicide but could not comment on whether there was an element of self-defense at play.
No one has been arrested.