DANVILLE — A Danville man was shot and killed inside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street early this morning.
Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. today. Inside the residence on Cherry Street, police found a 31-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times.
Two hours earlier, police had been called to the same residence for a loud party.
The investigation continues, police said.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 for Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.