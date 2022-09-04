CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man is in stable condition after being shot early this morning in downtown Champaign.
Responding to a report of shots fired at the Walnut and Main streets at 1:18 a.m. today, Champaign Police found a 34-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone who has information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.