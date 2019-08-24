CHAMPAIGN — Poilce are investigating an early-morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At 4:22 a.m. Saturday, Champaign police were called to the area of North Walnut Street and East Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting. There, officers located a 39-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have occurred in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked contact police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.