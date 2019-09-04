CHAMPAIGN — On a late August morning, Carlos Ivy was reclining in a comfortable-looking blue chair with his feet up and a needle in his arm.
It wasn’t the first time he was selling some of his blood plasma, he said, but it was his first time at the recently opened CSL Plasma center in Champaign.
For one to two hours of his time and just shy of a liter’s worth of his plasma, he was set to walk away with $50.
If donating blood plasma sounds like it would be a painful way to earn some money, the 46-year-old from Champaign assured the process doesn’t hurt — other than the momentary pinch when the needle goes in.
Ivy said he figures his plasma will do some good for other people, plus, “for me, it was getting a little money to help pay bills.”
CSL Plasma gutted and completely remodeled the interior of the former County Market grocery store at 312 W. Kirby Ave. for its new Champaign center.
It’s welcoming all eligible donors, but where it really expects to draw a lot of business is from University of Illinois students, said manager Jose Antonio Patino.
“That’s the reason why we are here,” he said.
Plasma is the component left in the blood after red and white blood cells, platelets and other components are removed. The plasma CSL collects is largely used to make pharmaceuticals to treat diseases, Patino said.
Some of the biotherapies made from donor plasma treat such conditions as coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, inherited respiratory disease and neurological disorders.
First-time visitors to the new CSL Plasma facility can expect to be there close to two hours and pass through multiple checkpoints starting with identification — complete with picture ID and Social Security card.
From there, the donor proceeds to a kiosk to answer dozens of questions about his or her health history, and then moves on to a check of blood pressure, temperature and other vitals.
More screening processes follow, among them a light physical exam by a nurse, before the donor is considered qualified.
This is all done for safety’s sake.
And while donors are paid, “the idea is if you donate plasma, you’re doing good for humankind,” Patino said.
Future visits are shorter.
They last about an hour, Patino said, though patients still move through some screening steps to make sure they’re still eligible and in shape to give plasma.
The plasma collected at this center is stored in a freezer at about minus-35 degrees Fahrenheit, and from there makes its way to a logistics center in Dallas, according to Patino and Sam Emrich, manger of a CSL Plasma center in Mustang, Okla., who was helping get the new Champaign center up and running.
The Champaign center is still ramping up to full capacity, and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Eventually it will be open every day, handling a projected 700 to 1,000 plasma donor visits a week, Patino said.
There are 22 employees currently on site, but CSL is still hiring in Champaign and expects to employ 80 people by the time it’s running at capacity, he said.
Employees are trained on site before they begin working with patients.
Emrich said he’s seen fast growth at the center he manages in Oklahoma.
It opened last August, and a year later is handling about 900 visits a week from about 500 donors, he said.
CSL Plasma, based in Boca Raton, Fla., is a division of Pennsylvania-based protein biotherapies company CSL Behring, which is part of Australia-based CSL Limited.
It has about 200 plasma-collection centers, plus testing labs and logistics centers that receive, store and ship plasma.
Some industry research looks for the growing plasma protein therapies market to top $33.1 billion by 2025.
CSL Plasma doesn’t operate the only plasma-collection site in Champaign. Talecris Plasma Resources operates a collection center at Country Fair Shopping Center and also pays for plasma donations.