URBANA — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans to honor several businesses and others for their roles in helping provide food for those who would otherwise go hungry.
The recognition event for the agency’s community partners is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign.
Being honored are:
— UNFI/Supervalu: Food donor of the year.
— Fertilizer Dealer Supply: Business partner of the year.
— University of Illinois Extension: Community partner of the year.
— Binny’s Beverage Depot, Tom Degler, Amy Burns, Bruce Winter, Marvin Piwoni and Shawna Martell: Mission impact awards.
— Clint and Tiffany Jackson: Lifetime giving award.
The food bank, which serves 18 counties in East Central Illinois, distributed more than 10.5 million pounds of food last year to food pantries, soup kitchens, snack programs and shelters serving people struggling with hunger.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our community,” said Jim Hires, the food bank’s president and CEO. “From food donors to volunteers, we are tremendously grateful to have community partners that are so dedicated to helping us achieve our mission.