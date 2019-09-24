URBANA — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will host a 12-hour volunteer food repacking event Friday.
”Operation Orange” will take place at the food bank’s warehouse from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in six two-hour shifts. Volunteers will repackage bulk food into smaller portions to be distributed in the food bank’s 18-county service area.
The event is part of Hunger Action Month, a national hunger awareness campaign by Feeding America, the national network of food banks, of which the local food bank is a member.
T-shirts and food will be provided by area sponsors to volunteers for the local packing event, and a kids’ zone will be featured for volunteers ages 5-13.