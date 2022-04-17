Ebertfest 22: Late critic still a draw for VIP guests
CHAMPAIGN — There are two kinds of film critics, Thora Birch came to discover early in an on-camera career that started with a Quaker Oats commercial at age 4:
Those who don’t take child actors seriously — and Roger Ebert.
“There were kid actors and there were actors who were kids,” Birch says. “Ebert knew the difference, and it was a career-defining moment if you got called out by him.”
For Birch, that happened at age 9, when Ebert noted her “strong, simple charm” in his Sun-Times review of “Paradise,” then again throughout her teens, most notably for her roles in his eighth-favorite film of 1999 (“American Beauty”) and fourth-favorite flick of 2001 (“Ghost World”).
So when Birch received the invitation to fly to central Illinois for the 22nd edition of a film festival launched by and named after the one critic who noticed her from the start, the answer was an easy “yes.”
And Birch isn’t the only VIP on this week’s Ebertfest guest list with a story like that.
With next year marking the 10th since the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic’s passing, Ebert’s pull still appears as strong as ever, drawing world-renowned directors, actors, executives and critics to Champaign at the tail end of Hollywood’s awards season.
And they all have a memory to share.
‘On opening night, all of us would sweat bullets that Roger Ebert might come’
Here’s festival guest Krisha Fairchild, star of the 2015 drama “Krisha,” winner of the Grand Jury Award at that year’s South by Southwest Film Festival:
“I trained at the Goodman Theatre School in the 1970s, and for us, Roger Ebert was our god. We devoured his every word. Literally saw or skipped films on his say-so. To me, he wrote in a way that was refreshingly honest and direct.
“I jumped into the Chicago scene a ‘stage-trained’ actor. We disdained the legendary improv groups and they avoided our technical approach like the plague.
“On any opening night, all of us would sweat bullets that Roger Ebert might come. From the first show at Wisdom Bridge in 1974 through early Victory Gardens gigs, I peeked out in high hopes he would come and praise — or else stay home.
“Now, 45 years on, I cannot remember if he ever wrote a single word about any of my work. I would have loved for him to see ‘Krisha,’ though. I think he would have felt it in his heart.”
Here’s Maureen Bharoocha, who’ll be in C-U Friday along with her feature directorial debut — the 2020 women’s arm wrestling comedy “Golden Arm,” which scored a perfect 100 percent among reviews compiled by Rotten Tomatoes:
“I religiously watched ‘At The Movies’ Sunday nights growing up and developed my knowledge of craft, story and filmmaking style by listening to (Gene) Siskel and Ebert talk and debate movies. They really taught me how to examine movies and love cinema.
“My favorite Ebert quotes are ‘One of the purposes of film criticism is to break boundaries. It is also one of the purposes of art’ and ‘There is no such thing as objectivity in the arts. It’s all subjective and you might as well admit it.’
“I consider these my movie rules to live by.”
‘So happy to see the nerdy film geek fan he was’
Here’s Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-wining actor Paul Giamatti, one of he stars of “Sideways,” part of the Virginia Theatre’s lineup at the last Ebertfest — three years, 10 days and one pandemic ago.
“I was at the Sundance Film Festival many years ago with a movie starring Dustin Hoffman. We were walking into a screening and there was a group of paparazzi taking pictures of a group of us, Dustin standing in the middle.
“Suddenly, a guy darted in front of the paps with a disposable camera, excitedly snapping shots of us. It was Roger Ebert.
“It was the first time I’d seen him in the flesh. I was delighted by his delight and hung back a bit to say ‘hey, man.’ He chatted briefly about Hoffman and what a genius he was. I was just so happy to see the nerdy film geek fan he was, the boy in the man, so pleased to be near an actor he admired. He was so excited by it all.”
Here’s director Guillermo del Toro, due in C-U Saturday to show a black-and-white version of “Nightmare Alley” — three weeks after he was at LA’s Dolby Theatre with the Oscar Best Picture nominee.
“I’ll always remember Roger’s enormous sense of joy and humanity — and how we had a small and sweet conversation about Golden Age paperbacks, sci-fi pulps, at a dinner in Cannes. How he embraced high-, mid- or low-brow culture as means to express a sentiment — as tools for a specific emotion or genre and the joy they gave.”
‘He was a great writer, thinker and friend’
Michael Phillips will make two trips to C-U this week, appearing here Wednesday and Thursday, then again on Saturday, to participate in post-screening talks.
The top film critic at the Chicago Tribune, he’s an Ebertfest regular, having filled in for the festival’s namesake on “At the Movies with Ebert and Roeper” when the regular co-host was on medical leave.
Talk about pressure.
“As the new Tribune film critic, moving over from the theater beat, I got to know Roger only a year before the first of his health crises, and before he lost his literal — but never figurative — voice,” Phillips says. “Our mutual friend, Monica Eng — like Roger a proud U of I alum — sat us next to each other at a dinner party she threw that year.
“He was such a beautiful thinker, and so gracious. When I started subbing for him on the movie show, he had the best, most practical advice for basically not being terrible on camera. He said: ‘Remember, you’re playing a slightly heightened version of yourself. But only slightly. What is one thing you feel you need to say about the film you’re discussing? What is the one thing the other critic just said that’s worth arguing about, even if you basically agree?’
“The greatest, simplest reminder about film criticism anyone ever came up with was Roger’s, and it’s rightly famous all these years later: ‘It’s not what a movie is about — it’s how it is about it.’ Which is a better way of saying there’s so much more to the medium, and to any sort of storytelling, that the outline or synopsis of that story.”
Another return guest this week is Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani, who has a connection to the festival’s founder that those in the industry say is unheard of with most critics.
As a little-known filmmaker trying to make his mark in show business, Bahrani got his big break in 2007 when Ebert hailed him as “the new director of the decade” after screening his second film, “Chop Shop.”
Bahrani’s bio has changed a bit since then. When he’s introduced at the Virginia Theatre Friday at a festival hosted by Ebert’s wife, Chaz, it will be as the director nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay — for 2021’s “The White Tiger,” the film he’ll show here.
“It was Roger, more than anyone else, who introduced my films to audiences in America,” Bahrani says. “He was a great writer, thinker and friend that we all miss so dearly.”