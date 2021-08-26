CHAMPAIGN — It will be three years between Ebertfests after the 22nd edition of the Champaign film festival was pushed back for a second time due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event, which had been rescheduled for next month, will instead be held April 20-23 at the Virginia Theatre, organizers announced today.
“It is truly difficult to come to terms with this decision after everyone at Ebertfest has put in so much effort to come back from the shutdown,” Chaz Ebert said. “However, we find it easier to make the decision to reschedule knowing that everyone’s health and safety comes first.”
The festival, named after Urbana native and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Roger Ebert, is traditionally held in April.
Then the pandemic arrived in March 2020, leading organizers to ultimately push the date all the way to September 2021.
“An April festival will bring back our special guests and keep the dialogue with filmmakers central to the experience of the festival,” Chaz Ebert said Thursday. “The Champaign Park District will have completed the installation of a new HVAC system at the Virginia Theatre with the very latest ventilation technology to kill pathogens in the auditorium space.”
Organizers said the Virginia Theatre will automatically transfer all pass and seat reservations for the event to the new dates. Those who can't attend the rescheduled festival can get a full refund by calling the theater’s box office at 217-356-9063.
Thursday's news comes a week after Ebertfest announced five of the films it planned to show at the 22nd annual festival.