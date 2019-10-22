CHAMPAIGN — You’ll be able to buy passes for the 22nd annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival on Nov. 1.
The festival passes cover all screenings during the 2020 Ebertfest, which will run April 15-18 at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre.
Chaz Ebert is the festival’s executive producer and serves as the host; Nate Kohn is the festival director. They select films from lists Roger Ebert made over the first 15 years of the festival, as well as others based on established criteria.
The lineup of films, guests and other events will be announced several weeks before the festival, which is sponsored by the University of Illinois College of Media and Chaz Ebert.
The passes are $150, plus processing, if purchased before Jan. 1. Four passes purchased together are $510. Prices may increase closer to the festival, according to a news release.
Also available are a small number of UI student passes at $100 each.
Passes can be purchased through the Ebertfest website, the Virginia Theatre website or the theater box office, 203 W. Park Ave., C, or 217-356-9063.