CHAMPAIGN — Fans of Roger Ebert’s Film Festival feeling empty over its cancellation this spring due to COVID-19 have a chance next week to see one of the films that had been scheduled for viewing.
The festival will host an online viewing of “A Most Beautiful Thing” in collaboration with Champaign County’s Alliance for Inclusion and Respect.
The documentary from 50 Eggs Films tells the story of the 20-year reunion of the first African American high school rowing team in the U.S. The team was made up of young men, many from rival gangs from the west side of Chicago, who came together to row in the same boat. The film examines how teammates supported each other in reimagining a different future for themselves.
Ebert’s widow, Chaz Ebert, was one of the film’s executive producers. It was directed by Mary Mazzio. The festival worked with Mazzio and 50 Eggs Films to bring the movie to the festival audience online at the same time as its release in select AMC theaters.
Ebertfest viewers can register for free streaming access through the festival website ebertfest.com. Priority will be given to festival pass holders. The movie will be available from Monday to Wednesday.
Just like an in-person Ebertfest, the audience will be able to submit questions for a panel discussion by filmmakers and community members that will stream at 7 p.m. on July 31.
Panelists will include Tracy Dace, founder and director of DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males); community outreach worker Joseph Omo-Osagie; Chaz Ebert; Mazzio; and Arshay Cooper, star of the documentary and author of the book, “A Most Beautiful Thing.” Long-time Ebertfest panelist Eric Pierson will moderate the panel.
Following the online events, on Aug. 1, Ebertfest and the Alliance for Inclusion and Respect have organized a forum between the stars of the documentary, Arshay Cooper and Alvin Ross, and community groups in Champaign and Urbana.
Ebertfest and the Alliance for Inclusion and Respect hope that by working together, the knowledge and lessons of the documentary help with the bridge-building work already being done within the C-U community.