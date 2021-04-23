URBANA - A 47-year-old homeless man convicted of what a prosecutor called a “vicious attack” on an older man last fall has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Judge Jason Bohm called Billy Lewis’ beating of the 64-year-old victim “senseless” as he imposed the sentence Wednesday.
Lewis, who has 11 felony and about 20 misdemeanor convictions dating to 1992, is eligible for day-for-day good time on the aggravated battery convictions returned by a jury in mid-March. He was given credit for 150 days served in the county jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said evidence at trial was that Lewis and the victim, who also has no permanent address, know each other and were hanging out outside C-U at Home, 70 E. Washington St., about 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 22 when the two of them exchanged words over something seemingly inconsequential.
Video surveillance footage from the agency showed that Lewis pushed the man, who fell on a sidewalk on his back then got up and punched Lewis a couple of times, causing Lewis to retreat.
However, Lewis then lunged at the man, grabbed him, dragged him to the parking lot and threw him to the ground. He then stepped away, picked up an old level, and began striking the man with it.
The victim held out his left arm to ward off the blows and was hit three times.
Another bystander intervened to stop Lewis, battering him in the process, Bucher said.
The beating victim was taken to Carle Hospital, where it was determined that his left arm was broken. He had to have a plate and numerous screws put in his arm for healing and told the jury he will likely need future surgeries.
Because of his prior convictions, Lewis faced an extended prison term of up to 10 years. Bucher sought eight years while Lewis’ attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones asked Bohm to consider a community-based sentence or a minimal prison sentence.