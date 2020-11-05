URBANA — One of Ramona Sullivan’s first congratulatory calls Wednesday morning came from her brother.
A judge for 10 years in a neighboring circuit, Matt Sullivan had “lots of advice” for his sister, none of which she shared publicly.
Mostly, the two wondered if there had ever been a brother and sister judicial team in Illinois from different parties. Matt Sullivan, the Republican, is a Fifth Circuit judge who sits in Edgar County but occasionally hears cases in Coles County.
Democrat Ramona Sullivan will sit in the Sixth Circuit in Champaign County, the only elected female circuit judge. She joins two female associate judges who were appointed to their posts.
Sullivan bested her Republican opponent, Savoy attorney Cherie Kesler by a margin of 59 to 41 percent to win a resident circuit judgeship.
\That meant she had to run only in Champaign County, not in all six counties of the circuit.
“They have never let me down in Champaign County,” said Sullivan, referring to her run in 2018 for a circuit-wide judgeship, which went to Republican Roger Webber, who won in all the counties except Champaign.
Coincidentally, Webber has a younger brother, Gary Webber, who also serves as an associate judge in the Sixth Circuit.
Sullivan takes over the spot Jason Bohm was appointed to in 2018 when Michael Jones retired. Bohm ran for and handily won the circuit judgeship that Tom Difanis left vacant when he retired earlier this week. Bohm defeated Democrat Scott Lerner, a Champaign attorney.
Like Sullivan in 2018, Lerner won in Champaign County only.
That confirmed Bohm’s post-midterm-election fears that if he had run as a Republican only in Champaign County for Jones’ seat, he might not have prevailed.
After Democrats swept all the countywide offices in Champaign County in 2018, Difanis announced his intent to retire at the end of his term and Bohm quickly decided to run for his seat in all six counties.
DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties all voted for Bohm. He will continue in his assignment hearing civil cases.
Sullivan, meantime, will don her robe Dec. 7, the first Monday in December.
Her assignment to support enforcement, guardianships, probate and some family law will require study, but the 49-year-old wife and mother of three is an eager student.
“There will be learning, and I’m up to it. My heart is in solving disputes and having children be safe and loved and happy,” she said of the family-related cases.
“Interestingly enough, that’s what I’ve done most of my career,” said Sullivan, who’s been a legal-aid attorney almost continuously in her 27 years as a lawyer, but for about two years in private practice.
She noted that when she returned in 2015 to the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office, the family-law statutes had just changed. Since she was dealing with indigent criminal clients, both adult and juvenile, she didn’t have to learn that.
Because of her work in the public defender’s office, Sullivan will not be able to hear criminal cases for quite a while to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
Sullivan, of Savoy, is married to Coles County Public Defender Anthony Ortega, who also used to work in the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office.
She said her colleagues there are very happy for her in spite of having to assume her caseload until a replacement can be hired.