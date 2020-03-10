With one week to go until the Illinois primary, The News-Gazette asked candidates in every local race to make a case (in 175 words or fewer) for why they’re the best person for the office they seek. Today in Part 8: the two Democrats running for a District 6 seat on the Champaign County Board.
CHARLES YOUNG
“What makes me the best candidate for the Champaign County Board District 6 position is because I am from Champaign–Urbana, born and raised, where I attended the Urbana schools, Parkland College and the great University of Illinois, receiving my Ph.D. in Educational Policy Studies.
“I am no stranger to this community, as opposed to my opponent, and I know the twin cities and the county very well and know all the community leaders and stakeholders. Plus, I have the experience, serving on the county board since 2018. Currently I am the Policy, Personnel & Appointment chairperson and the Democratic caucus vice chairperson.
“Since I have been on the board, I’ve hit the ground running and successfully revised and passed a few major policies, which created the board to be more inclusive and transparent with voters in the entire county.
“I’m always thinking outside the box of politics, and I am not a traditional politician, but a ‘thinker’ and ‘intellectual.’
“I didn’t choose politics; politics chose me. I’m always pushing to keep taxes low.”
DeSHAWN WILLIAMS
“I’m A young progressive candidate who is actively involved in community development.
“I am a board member for local arts council 40 North, and I’ve also been on the board for Urbana’s Independent Media Center. I am a planning committee member for the Money Smart Week, financial literacy development through the University of Illinois Extension.
“I’ve been a part of community development groups such as Dapper University and CASA while managing a bank in Decatur.
“I’ve mentored for the READY Program, which focuses on students who struggled in traditional school settings. I assist daily in developing people and helping them achieve goals that they may not have known were possible. Financial literacy and personal and professional development are areas that are close to my heart.
“So, what makes me qualified is the fact that you don’t have to wait for me to become elected for me to be involved. I’m already here and I am productive and active in ensuring my community growth and development.
“This is happening yesterday, and today — not just tomorrow.”