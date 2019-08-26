CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person or people who stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Unit 4 classroom trailer in Champaign.
Between May and August, numerous Chromebooks, iPads and ThinkPads were stolen from a trailer at Franklin Middle School, 817 Harris Ave., C.
The theft of those went unnoticed until mid-August.
A second burglary happened Wednesday, Aug. 21, when additional Chromebooks and laptops were stolen from the same classroom trailer.
In each case, there were no obvious signs of forced entry.
The stolen computers are valued at more than $22,000.
The Champaign school district has filed an insurance claim, Unit 4 spokesman John Lyday said.
“So the units will be replaced at no cost to taxpayers, beyond the deductible for insurance,” he said.
The trailer had locks on it, Lyday said, but was apparently broken into through the rear exit door, so it has “already been secured more securely than it was before.”
“It’s prompting a good look at our practices overall to make sure we have appropriate procedures in place,” he said.
If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.