URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted possessing guns that were stolen from a store where he was employed faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Justin W. Johnson, 29, whose last known address was in the 900 block of North Gregory Street, went to great lengths to surreptitiously get at the guns that were stolen Aug. 1 from the Rural King store, 913 W. Marketview Drive.
Hours and hours of surveillance video tape of the gun storage room revealed that Johnson took three of six guns that were found missing from the store.
On July 31, Lozar said, store officials were doing a routine audit of the secure gun storage area and did not notice any guns missing. Several days later an assistant manager went in the storage room to pick up something and realized that at least two gun boxes were empty. That discovery led to store officials beginning a review of video from 65 store cameras,
“The gun room camera reveals that about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, a ceiling panel is opened and an arm, and eventually most of the defendant’s body, descends to the top shelf of gun room, where he removes three guns from their boxes,” Lozar said.
The prosecutor explained that Johnson was getting into the room from the drop ceiling above the room.
“It (the ceiling) is not made to be walked on but it is possible to go from joist to joist or metal frame to metal frame to get through there,” he said.
The surveillance footage revealed that Johnson got up in to the ceiling at a couple of different places, Lozar said. At the time of the thefts, he was employed as a stocker and worked when the store was not open to the public.
After store officials became aware of the missing guns — six in all — they contacted Champaign police, who set up their own surveillance video in the area above the drop ceiling.
On Aug. 6, when three other employees went out to the parking lot for a smoke break, Johnson was seen heading up to the ceiling. Although he did not enter the ceiling that morning, police were there and arrested him after seeing him headed to the ceiling.
In his car they found a manual for a handgun just like one of the guns that had been stolen Aug. 1, Lozar said. Store officials also confirmed through the video that the other employees working that early morning were in other areas of the store and not near the gun room.
Lozar said the value of the six missing guns was about $2,600. None has been recovered and Johnson admitted he sold them on the black market.
Although Johnson could get as many as 15 years for the crime, Lozar agreed to recommend no more than 10 years behind bars for Johnson, who has never been to prison before.
The prosecutor said Johnson had two prior convictions for theft and one for driving under suspension that could be verified.
Johnson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful possession of stolen firearms.
Difanis set sentencing for Jan. 10.
Johnson is represented by Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer.