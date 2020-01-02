Employers plan to increase their hiring of new college graduates by 5.8 percent next spring, signaling a healthy job market, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
The increase is only about a third of the level reported at this time last year, when U.S. employers planned to boost college hiring by almost 17 percent, according to the organization’s annual Job Outlook survey.
“However, this year’s results might merely signal a return to normal levels of anticipated hiring,” the report said, with a percentage identical to 2017 and in line with recent years.
Almost half of employers polled for the Job Outlook 2020 survey rated the job market for the Class of 2020 as “very good” (48.2 percent), and 9.8 percent deemed it “excellent” (down from 16.8 percent last year). Almost 35 percent described it as “good” and 7 percent “fair.”
The national unemployment rate has hovered around 3.5 percent in recent months, the lowest in 50 years.
Employers indicated that the students they want in the college job market have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, though fewer said they’d screen for grades (63 percent, down from 73.3 percent last year).
They also want candidates who can demonstrate problem-solving skills (91.2 percent). teamwork (86.3 percent) and a strong work ethic (80.4 percent), and said students with internship experience have an edge for competitive jobs.
The survey of more than 3,000 employers was conducted from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. Of the 150 responses, 18 percent were from the Midwest.
About 48 percent of respondents said they plan to maintain their hiring numbers and 45.5 percent said they planned to boost hiring.
Many said company growth was a catalyst for increasing hires.
A large number also cited the success of their internship programs and said they planned to convert more interns to full-time employees.
Other firms said they needed to replace retiring workers or make up for lower hiring rates over the past few years.
The 6.3 percent of employers that said they will decrease hiring cited company reorganization, budgets and cost controls, among other factors.
The study broke down hiring expectations by industry, but authors urged caution because the sample sizes were small.
For example, the information industry projected the largest increase, at 30.5 percent overall. But it covered just six employers, with three planning to boost hiring by 50 percent or more, one planning to scale back and two planning no change.