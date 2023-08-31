CHAMPAIGN — With the Illini football season quickly approaching, last year’s concerns about fan wait times are resurfacing for some.
University of Illinois alum Andrew Sticklen is among those expressing frustration after having to wait up to 20 minutes to get inside Memorial Stadium at the first few games last year.
“People couldn’t purchase items and they couldn’t get inside,” Sticklen said.
He saw this as a result of the move to a cashless system, causing everyone to use their phones, which in turn overloaded the network.
“They’ve got to figure out a way to have the cellphone networks account for larger crowds after the pandemic,” Sticklen said.
However, he made it clear that he wants to give stadium staffers some grace since he understands how implementing new systems can create unexpected challenges.
Sticklen, a Champaign-Urbana local, said has been going to Illini football games “forever.”
“Even with these snafus, there’s no place I’d rather be,” he said.
From “Xpress Portals” to punch cards, a lot of new things are coming to Memorial Stadium for this year’s Illini football season, most aimed at reducing wait times for fans.
The Xpress Portals are one of the most direct ways that the experience will be streamlined: Two additional entrances will be open off the grass areas in Grange Grove.
They’re reserved for people who aren’t carrying bags, so that the security screening process will be faster.
Another addition to the schedule that’s already bringing attention from fans is “Illini Hour.”
Show up from 90 to 30 minutes ahead of time and you’ll be able to pick up hot dogs, non-alcoholic beverages, domestic beers and Trulys for $3 each.
That’s a pretty big discount — a domestic beer at Memorial Stadium usually sells for $9, hot dogs for $6, sodas for $5 and bottled water for $4.
“The idea with Illini Hour is strictly to get people in earlier,” said Chris Thomas, general manager of food and beverage operations for UI Athletic Facilities. “That way it’s not as chaotic and people don’t have to wait as long to get into the stadium.”
Something else on the food front: punch cards for season ticket holders.
Each week, a different deal will be announced that will only be redeemable with one of these punch cards.
The first one hasn’t been announced on the Fighting Illini Promotions site yet, but Thomas said it’ll be $2 off SmartWater.
Overall, Thomas is excited for everything to get started.
“It’s going to be a very entertaining season with everything we’re adding to the stadium,” Thomas said.
For pre-game entertainment, a new challenge sponsored by Jimmy John’s: the “Freaky Fast 77 Yard Dash” is a 77-yard race between a student and a “modern-day version” of Red Grange.
The odd distance was chosen as an additional honor to Grange as 77 was his number when he played at Illinois 1923-25.
Students can be nominated for the challenge via an online form, but there isn’t any word on how the stadium will resurrect the “Galloping Ghost.”
Over on the west side of the stadium, a new lounge area will be introduced to accommodate nursing mothers who need to step away from the game to care for their children.
There won’t be a similar lounge on the east side; instead, a “lactation pod” will be brought in.
Despite its odd name, the pod is what you might expect to accommodate nursing mothers: a small, ventilated space with seating and a table as well as wall outlets and a mirror.
These pods are produced by a company called Mamava and are intended to be easy to install, avoiding the need to alter a building to create a nursing area.
The Illinois Ticket Office has partnered with Vet Tix to provide free tickets to active military and veterans.
The Vet Tix website requires users to verify their veteran status, but there are thousands of free tickets and discounts available.
New game-day parking maps have been released in order to guarantee parking to all pass holders and staff numbers have increased via partnership with Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services event staffing.
All this alongside upgrades to the fireworks show, new food trucks, frozen cocktails and grab-and-go concessions.