CHAMPAIGN — After 10,241 days, Champaign police Sgt. Tom Frost will put his gun and badge in a drawer and head to a fishing hole tomorrow afternoon, able to retire from a job he loves on his own terms.
He will be missed, say colleagues.
“Everybody knows him by name. The kids at Booker T. Washington love seeing him around. They always say to me, ‘Hey, where’s Frosty?’ I’ve heard that more than a time or two,” said Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer.
Chief Anthony Cobb said Miss Lil, the salad bar lady at the County Market on Stoughton Street, “sings his praises every time I go to get a salad.”
“To have a legacy like that — the citizens are going to miss him,” said Cobb, who said he will, too.
“Tom is always cool, calm and collected. He is the epitome of public service. He always goes the extra mile. I wish I had 125 officers like him,” said Cobb.
The chief does have several officers who have been exposed to Frost’s method of making people comfortable.
For 24 of the 28 years he has patrolled Champaign, Frost has trained both new officers and recently promoted sergeants.
“I have absolutely loved every second of working on the street. It is by far the best job, the best position I think I could ever hope for,” said Frost, hired in June 1991 by then-Chief Don Hanna, the first of six chiefs to whom Frost would answer.
So why leave?
“At my age, the risks of the job have reached the point where they outweigh some of the benefits. As a 23-year-old kid out of college, you thrive on the adrenaline and like chasing the bad guys at all hours of the day.”
At 51, Frost admits that most of his 23-year-old colleagues can outrun him. Besides, he’s itching to spend more time with his wife of 18 years and two children.
“I’m reaching the point in life where time is precious and this career has taken a lot from my family. You work a lot of holidays, odd hours, deal with many middle-of-the-night phone calls. I’ve got my kids at my house for maybe another three years, then they are off to college. This gives me an opportunity to spend more time with my family and take care of them.”
After a bit of fishing, kayaking and gardening, he hopes to find a less stressful job. Chief among his skills: connecting with people.
“I would like to think I’m kind of a social person. I love talking to people. (This job) has afforded me the opportunity to help so many members of the community, make so many friends.”
“The key to success is to be who you are. I try to shake hands first and treat people with respect, and that has always gone over fashionably well,” he said.
Recently, he met a woman at the Illinois Terminal who asked him if he remembered arresting her years ago while he was on the community policing beat at a north Champaign housing complex. He didn’t but thought her voice sounded familiar.
“She said, ‘You were nothing but genuine, and when you took me to jail, we had a good conversation. If I had to do it all over again, I’d want you to arrest me,’” he recounted.
That’s what he’s going to miss, along with frequent visits to the Daily Bread soup kitchen on First Street.
“I love going in there and hanging out as long as I can. People have questions about the legality of something or they got arrested. The criminal justice system can be confusing. It allows me the opportunity not to solve their problems but to send them to the right people,” he said.
A few years back, he hung out at Booker T. Washington elementary school on Grove Street as its unofficial school resource officer when a group of ne’er-do-wells in that area “were doing alarming things in broad daylight.”
“That was such a highlight of my day to get there at 8:20 a.m. I would shake some of the kids’ hands, high five them, ask if they had their homework done, if they had read the night before, just to engage them. It was just a lot of fun,” he said.
He even enjoyed directing traffic, both around crashes and at special events.
“I love working bank robberies. I love the pursuit of the bad guy and over the course of the years, caught a few shortly after they left the bank.”
Indeed, his personnel file is packed with letters from happy citizens and commendations for “police work in a team.”
As a child in Robinson, Frost said that when he played cops and robbers, “I was always the good guy. I never wanted to be the bad guy. Maybe that was some form of premonition,” he said of his career choice.
He also enjoyed training other officers and admits he was tough on Ramseyer.
He recalled being at a burglary with the junior officer where Ramseyer proclaimed he was done processing a crime scene after checking only the window frame for fingerprints.
“I said, ‘What about the glass inside and out?’ He processed about half of it and held up a piece with the most beautiful, perfect fingerprint and said ‘This is awesome.’ I told him he could throw it away because it was mine.”
“The point being, do your best on whatever, from start to end. That’s what you’re paid for. Interestingly enough, Bruce ended up becoming a crime scene officer and leading the unit,” said Frost, who had a special brand of tomfoolery for his star pupil.
“It’s not uncommon for me to show up and have some of the furniture in my office rearranged,” said Ramseyer. “I parked too close to his car and found a parking boot on my car later. He did a great video of ‘Lieutenant for a Day’ spoof of me yelling at people and counting paper clips.”
Ramseyer may have learned his ability to keep things light from Frost.
“We see a lot of death, upset and sadness. For him to keep his humor this long is a credit to him and how much he cares. He’s always been very professional and remembers that people are genuinely good and decent.”