URBANA — Ernie Westfield is being remembered not just as a former Negro League all-star pitcher, but also for how he used his baseball experiences and connections in efforts to benefit others.
Westfield died Wednesday, less than a month shy of his 81st birthday.
A right-hander with the Birmingham Black Barons, Westfield also coached through the Urbana-based First String Inc. Little League, worked as a radio DJ and in an unemployment office, sold Negro League memorabilia, spoke to students about baseball and wrote poetry.
“I told (people), ‘We’ve got a Negro League all-star living in Champaign-Urbana, and people don’t know about him.’ It’s crazy,” said Shawn Green, a longtime friend of Westfield’s and a First String field maintenance manager. “It’s sad an icon has gone away.”
Westfield came to C-U in 1961, recruited by Wardell Johnson a year after Johnson purchased the Black Barons and brought them to the area to become a barnstorming team. Westfield served as starting pitcher for the East Team in the 1960 East-West All-Star Game for the Negro League.
Green recalls picking Westfield’s brain for baseball knowledge and coming away a bit wiser each time.
Green noted that Westfield also possessed strong ties with the Chicago White Sox organization, although Westfield once briefly was signed by the Chicago Cubs before joining the Black Barons.
Westfield and his grandson threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2014 Double Duty Classic, an annual event held at the White Sox’s field since 2007 that features some of the country’s best inner-city high school baseball players. Westfield also regularly took First String kids on a season-ending trip north to catch a White Sox game.
“He was tremendous. I knew him as a friend and a mentor — he actually mentored me a lot,” said Peter McFarland, another of Westfield’s longtime pals and the First String president. “All you had to do was mention his name, and people just jumped. He was a fun person to be around.”