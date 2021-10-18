URBANA — A Champaign man who did not turn himself in when ordered to begin serving a prison sentence has had another four years behind bars added to his tab.
Milton Davis III, 27, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Apex Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to escape, admitting that he didn’t turn himself in on May 28 to begin serving a five-year sentence for attempted aggravated battery with a gun, a charge to which he had pleaded guilty in April.
That guilty plea stemmed from a Jan. 22, 2020, shooting in the Gramercy Park apartment complex on Kenwood Road that resulted in a 26-year-old woman being hit in the ankle with a bullet. Davis had not missed any court dates in the case when he pleaded guilty so Webber allowed him to remain out for about a month before going to prison.
When he was arrested on June 28, Davis allegedly had about a gram of MDMA on him and told police he hadn’t turned himself in because he “wanted more time.”
Davis, who had no prior convictions before the attempted aggravated battery, will receive 109 days of credit on his four-year escape sentence, which he will serve after his five-year sentence for the gun-related offense.