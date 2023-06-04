Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
So much for the gloomy forecast surrounding Illini men’s basketball in 2023-24. One 90-minute stretch on the last day of May changed everything, with Terrence Shannon Jr., then Coleman Hawkins announcing they were bypassing the NBA Draft and headed back to campus for one more run (and name, image and likeness deals).
What's the biggest takeaway from last week's 11th-hour development?
We asked that of former Duke big man and ESPN college basketball analyst JAY BILAS.
“The majority of draft-eligible players that returned by the deadline were projected as second-round selections or undrafted. In past years, most likely would’ve stayed in the draft, but it seems more are deciding to return.
“My guess is that the factors weighed by each individual vary to some degree, but it seems clear that finally being allowed to make money while playing college basketball is a major factor in the decision process. That clearly benefits the college game and the individual teams retaining talent.
“For those that believe in education, it is clearly a great thing that these talented players have chosen to further their education by returning. To the extent that economics weighed in the decisions to return, it can only be seen as a good thing.”