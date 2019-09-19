Artists, students and community leaders will march at the University of Illinois on Friday as part of global “climate strikes” around the world to demand government action on climate change.
Students for Environmental Concerns is sponsoring a climate march on campus from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at two points — the main Quad and the north Quad — and meeting up at the Alma Mater at noon for a rally and speeches.
Meanwhile, the arts community has organized an event from noon to 1 p.m. on the south Quad with dancers, sculptors, photographers and others engaging the public and highlighting regional climate concerns.
The events are part of a global call to action surrounding the United Nations Climate Summit scheduled for Monday in New York, intended to accelerate implementation of the Paris climate accords.
Organizers have laid out five priorities: environmental justice, respect for indigenous land, a Green New Deal, sustainable agriculture and protecting biodiversity, said Abigale Pstrzoch of Students for Environmental Concerns.
Climate strikes are planned in more than 100 countries, including 500 in the United States and 19 in Illinois.
The UI marches will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Undergraduate Library and the Siebel Computer Science Center, 201 N. Goodwin Ave., U. Participants will march around the respective quads and then meet at the Illini Union at 11:45 a.m. for the noon rally at the Alma Mater, organizers said.
Pstrzoch said marchers won’t block anyone from going to class but plan to surround UI buildings and “make ourselves heard,” taking a cue from a Graduate Employees Organization strike two years ago.
“Our main goal is to get people’s attention,” she said, including legislators.
“I feel like there’s a lot of complacency right now. There’s a lot of voices that aren’t being taken into account. This is a big issue, and a lot of people are passionate about it, but nothing’s happening,” Pstrzoch said.
A call to action
University High School students are organizing the march on the north Quad, led by Erin Minor, Jenna Lee and Anya Kaplan-Hartnett.
Working with the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club, the groups will be collecting signatures urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to support the Clean Energy Jobs Act, promoting renewable energy, and ban fracking as he pledged during his campaign, she said. The marches are co-sponsored by the Prairie Rivers Network and Food and Water Watch.
The art school event was organized by dance Professor Jennifer Monson and two art and design professors — Ryan Griffis and Melissa Pokorny.
All three have incorporated environmental themes into their work, Monson said. Griffis, a multimedia specialist, teaches a course on ecology in central Illinois.
Pokorny uses nature in her sculpture class; her students recently created cardboard tree sculptures that will be used in Friday’s event.
And Monson’s choreography is inspired by the natural environment, with pieces based on the Mahomet Aquifer, animal migration and prairies.
At Friday’s event, performers and visual artists will share their work to raise awareness of the climate issue and try to spur people to action.
The event begins at noon at the Bell Tower on the South Quad (which they refer to as the Eye of Sauron), with art and design demonstrations such as chlorophyll prints, letterpress and sculpture.
Participants will then walk to the open field near the Siebel Design Center construction site for performances with choreography, sculpture and sound.
Curtis: Marching matters
While they support the broader campus march “100 percent,” Monson said, their event will be “a kind of laboratory to give our students a way of using their artistic practice to think through these issues.”
“As artists and educators, we are committed to forcing action on the most urgent issue of our time,” organizers said.
Theater Professor Kim Curtis said she often hears people say that “marching doesn’t change anything.”
“I think marching changes everything,” she said. “And I think a public display of dissatisfaction is actually what moves politicians. It builds solidarity. It also shows in visual terms how many people feel the same way.”
And Friday’s actions are more than a simple march, Curtis said, noting the petition drives lobbying and specific goals that environmental activists have laid out in their platform, from fossil fuel reduction and divestment to agricultural reforms.
“It’s not just a day where you get up and call out and make signs,” she said.