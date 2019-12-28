CHAMPAIGN — Two charter planes, 90 commercial flights, eight buses and a whole lot of band equipment.
The logistics of getting 371 people to San Francisco to perform in the Redbox bowl are daunting — especially when the airlines change their plans.
Marching Illini Director Barry Houser spent the day after Christmas rebooking flights and finalizing the itinerary for the band’s trip to Monday’s Redbox Bowl.
“I have been doing this for two weeks,” he said Thursday. “Today was quite the awakening. We had 12 flights that had been canceled for some reason, and no alert from any of the airlines.”
Luckily his band director intuition kicked in and prompted him to check, and by 3:30 p.m. his extremely detailed “almost final” itinerary was complete.
The two charter flights will leave Willard Airport on Saturday morning with the bulk of the band members, athletic staff and university officials — about 270 people and all, Houser said.
But about 100 students and others are taking 90 different commercial flights to California from Chicago and cities across the country.
A big part of the bill will be footed by UI athletics, but the band is also kicking in part of the cost, using gift funds from supporters, Houser said.
“We wanted to make sure we were able to provide that opportunity to those who wanted to make the trip,” Houser said on WDWS radio Thursday morning.
About 350 of the 375 band members are making the trip; others declined because of family obligations, he said.
Not to worry: the musicians can fill in for each other in the event of illness, job interviews or other conflicts.
“That’s one of the reasons we have a larger band,” Houser said. “We never march with a hole out there on the field. You should never see any gaps.”
Students packed up everything before they left for winter break and were told to report to the Harding Band Building at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Once they arrive out west, those on the charter flights will take eight buses from the Oakland airport to their hotel in downtown San Francisco. The commercial flights arrive at San Francisco’s airport from early morning until late at night, so students will use the Bay Area Rapid Transit System to get to the hotel, Houser said.
“Buses are extremely expensive out in California,” he said.
After check-in, the students will head to a rehearsal from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the University of California-Berkeley football stadium — their first since the Nov. 30 Northwestern game.
“It has been a long time,” Houser said.
On Sunday the Marching Illini will play at a noon pep rally, then attend another rehearsal, and a “mini band” of 25 to 30 students will play at a “Bash at the Bay” event that night.
Band members will perform at several pregame events on Monday, then join the Cal band for the national anthem to open the bowl game.
The two schools will share the halftime show, with the Marching Illini allotted six minutes rather than its usual 12 to 15. Houser said the band will do a mini-version of its “Queen” show along with the “Three in One.”
One note on the itinerary, referring to the four-hour game at Michigan State where band members had to stand on the sidelines for four hours: “We have seats for this game — WOO HOO.”
After a post-game dinner and some free time, the band will fly home early on Tuesday “to get everybody home for New Year’s Eve,” Houser said.