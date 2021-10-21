URBANA — More witnesses testified Wednesday in a Champaign County murder trial that the mortally wounded victim identified Calvin Williams as the person who shot him last year.
“A little after 5 p.m., he called me. I answered, and he said, ‘Calvin shot me,’” said the 16-year-old girlfriend of Gerryontae Brown.
The 16-year-old Brown, called Tae Tae by his friends and family, was fatally shot in his own house on Champaign’s East Eureka Street on Nov. 12, 2020. His friend, Williams, now 18, was arrested the next day in Michigan. He had been living in Champaign.
The girlfriend testified she could not tell where Mr. Brown was when he called her, but after losing their FaceTime connection, she was unable to reach him again.
She was one of 13 witnesses called by the prosecution on the second day of its case against Williams.
Paula Moore, an adult friend and confidant of Mr. Brown who said she knew him most of his life, testified that he also called her about 5 p.m. that fateful day.
“Tae Tae said … ‘Calvin blew me,’ meaning Calvin shot him,” Moore said.
The mother of five teenagers said she’s well aware of the street lingo for shootings.
“He was out of breath from running, anxious,” she said of Mr. Brown.
After his call, Moore said she immediately tried to contact Williams, knowing Williams had recently obtained a gun “for protection” and because she knew he and Mr. Brown had a disagreement over money. Williams was also a young man who spent time in her home, Moore said.
When Williams did not answer, Moore called Mr. Brown’s phone and his younger brother answered her FaceTime call.
“They were at Tae Tae’s house. He was laying on the bed. He wasn’t moving. He wasn’t breathing,” said Moore, choking back tears.
Another young man who was in Mr. Brown’s house testified a neighbor girl, 16, alerted Mr. Brown that there were two men dressed in all black, one with a gun, in her backyard.
That youth testified that he and others inside went outside with Mr. Brown to investigate but ran back in when a shot was fired.
Back in the house, that teen looked out a second-story bedroom window and identified Williams as the person in the driveway.
As the teen came back down the stairs, he heard several shots from outside then saw Mr. Brown run up the stairs, look down at his wounded chest and collapse.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao said Mr. Brown was killed by a shot to the center of his chest that ripped through his ascending aorta, the major pathway that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
The doctor said Mr. Brown “probably survived a few minutes” before the blood could no longer be returned to his heart.
A second bullet to the back of his head would not have killed him, Bao said.
Also testifying Wednesday was Williams’ girlfriend, Kimora Douglas, 19.
She said she knew Williams and Mr. Brown had a disagreement over money that Williams “lost” at Mr. Brown’s house on Aug. 17.
Douglas said Williams got half of it back the next day and was not holding any grudge against his friend, but they didn’t talk after that.
Douglas also said she gave Williams money for his Oct. 23 birthday and that he bought a gun that day.
On the day Mr. Brown was shot, Douglas said she talked to Williams in an attempt to get him to quit taking Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug that is frequently abused.
She admitted that she told police officers that Williams “looked sicker and acted differently” when he took the drug.
The jury also heard from the Michigan police officers involved in the arrest of Williams and in locating the suspected murder weapon.
Berrien County, Mich., sheriff’s deputy Angela Baggett testified she tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near Niles, but the driver refused to stop.
That prompted about a 3½-mile pursuit that went into the city of Niles until the driver lost control and crashed into a yard.
He and the passenger, later identified as Williams, both got out and ran.
When another police officer tackled Williams on a city street, the officer found a sock on Williams that contained .22-caliber ammunition.
Baggett said Williams would not name the driver and said police learned the car they were in had been stolen.
Police eventually found the driver, identified as Whitfield Harris, hiding in the ceiling of a garage not far from where the car crashed, but police could find no gun.
However, in March, Berrien County sheriff’s Sgt. Ian Dodd said he and Baggett renewed their search for the gun, retracing the path where the men fled.
Dodd found a .22-caliber handgun in a garbage can in a church parking lot not far from where the car crashed.
It contained .22-caliber long rifle ammunition, the same kind that Champaign police crime scene technicians found at the murder scene.
Champaign police Sgt. James Warren and crime scene technician Doug Wendt both testified about eight shell casings were recovered outside the kitchen window of the Eureka Street home.
Besides the two bullets that lodged in Mr. Brown’s body, other projectiles penetrated the kitchen window and multiple walls inside the house.
Wendt testified that a weapons expert from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives opined that the bullets test-fired from the gun found in Michigan came from the same gun that fired the bullets found at the murder scene.
A state crime lab weapons expert is expected to testify similarly today when the trial continues before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.