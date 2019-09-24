URBANA — A former Champaign man who admitted he entered his neighbor’s apartment about a year ago intending to steal has been sentenced to probation.
If Leo Bannon, 21, now of Bloomington, Ind., successfully completes the two years of second-chance probation he received Tuesday, he’ll have no record of a conviction.
Bannon pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to burglary for entering an unlocked apartment in the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue in Champaign on Nov. 7 or 8. At the time, Bannon was living in the complex.
Champaign police linked Bannon to the crime after he pawned his neighbor’s stolen computer for cash.
A more serious charge of residential burglary as well as an unrelated retail theft case were dismissed in return for Bannon’s plea.
Bannon was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and pay about $1,400 in fines, fees and costs.
Ladd ordered that Bannon could receive credit on his public service for time he has already spent in substance abuse treatment.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Bannon had a prior ordinance violation for retail theft.