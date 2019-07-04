DANVILLE — A former Danville High student is suing the school district, claiming it didn’t protect him from being victimized by a teacher in June 2018.

The suit was filed on behalf of the student, who is listed as “John Doe.” It names the “Danville High School District” as a defendant.

Danville schools Superintendent Alicia Geddis, who has been at an out-of-town conference, said she received a copy of the suit Tuesday night. However, she declined to say anything further.

“I can’t comment on a pending legal matter,” Geddis said.

The case stems from an alleged incident involving Chelsea Robinson, 29, of Danville, who is facing three counts of criminal sexual assault by a person of trust, a Class 1 felony, in Vermilion County.

Prosecutors said she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a male student in June when she was employed as a special-education teacher at the high school.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her jury trial is set for July 22.

Basic details of the civil action were posted on the Jano electronic court records website, but the case has since been removed.

Court officials said the case has been impounded “until further order of the court” because it involves someone who was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incident, and is sealed to the public.