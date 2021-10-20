DANVILLE — A former Danville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two cases of methamphetamine delivery.
Judge Charles Hall also sentenced Norman Trimble to serve one year of parole. The prison sentences will be served concurrently.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy said Hall heard evidence Trimble was dealing methamphetamine in 2020. While under police surveillance, Trimble sold the drug on multiple occasions.
Police attempted to stop Trimble for a vehicle code violation, and he fled in the vehicle and threw methamphetamine out of the window.
When apprehended, Trimble had numerous items in his possession that were used in the sale of narcotics.