DANVILLE — A former Danville woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton sentenced Chardey Austin, 27, to six-year terms each for one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony. She pleaded guilty to both charges.
Austin was arrested following a long-term undercover investigation by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Girton heard stipulated facts that on multiple occasions Austin sold heroin in Vermilion County during 2020 and 2021. Additional facts were presented that on one of the occasions, Austin was stopped by police and was in possession of a firearm.
Her sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised released.